Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Target Price at C$24.77

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEI. CIBC reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

GEI traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$23.34. 122,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,975. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.46. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.15 and a 12 month high of C$27.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.35%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total transaction of C$76,854.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,519.52. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total transaction of C$76,854.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,519.52. Also, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.71, for a total value of C$142,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,840.49.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

