Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Target Price at $5,800.00

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,800.00.
Several analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.22. 156,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,038. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.80.
Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.