Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Target Price at $5,800.00

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,800.00.

Several analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.22. 156,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,038. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.80.

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.