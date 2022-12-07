Analyzing American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Corebridge Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life $3.69 billion 0.94 $473.99 million $13.70 2.94 Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Equity Investment Life has higher revenue and earnings than Corebridge Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.2% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Corebridge Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life 71.25% 8.81% 0.55% Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Equity Investment Life and Corebridge Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life 0 5 4 0 2.44 Corebridge Financial 0 4 8 0 2.67

American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus price target of $43.30, indicating a potential upside of 7.42%. Corebridge Financial has a consensus price target of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 22.47%. Given Corebridge Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than American Equity Investment Life.

Dividends

American Equity Investment Life pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. American Equity Investment Life pays out 0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Equity Investment Life has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats Corebridge Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, high net worth products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.