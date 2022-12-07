Analyzing BuzzFeed (BZFD) and The Competition

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BuzzFeed to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

BuzzFeed has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed’s peers have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BuzzFeed and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million $24.71 million -1.50 BuzzFeed Competitors $2.35 billion -$998.88 million 16.22

Profitability

BuzzFeed’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BuzzFeed. BuzzFeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares BuzzFeed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed -12.30% -13.88% -7.21% BuzzFeed Competitors -106.32% -102.75% -12.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BuzzFeed and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 1 2 0 0 1.67 BuzzFeed Competitors 66 221 349 14 2.48

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.86%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.50%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

BuzzFeed peers beat BuzzFeed on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

