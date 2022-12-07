Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Gap Up to $36.02

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.02, but opened at $38.41. Apartment Income REIT shares last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 702 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

