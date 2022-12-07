AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 1,005,046 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005,046 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of WestRock worth $94,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in WestRock by 49.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,765 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $62,641,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,477,000 after buying an additional 1,281,042 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.16. 34,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,213. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

