AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 1,338,896 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 136.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338,896 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schlumberger worth $82,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3,475.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648,324 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $300,591,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 357,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,852,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.