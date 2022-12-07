AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 91,792 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,638,851 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,792 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $90,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 451.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.95. The stock had a trading volume of 273,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,073,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

