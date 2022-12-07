AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $110,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $176.87 and a one year high of $260.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

