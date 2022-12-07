AQR Capital Management LLC Has $78.29 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34,421 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Cigna worth $78,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $54,184,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.07. The stock had a trading volume of 29,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,865. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.06. The company has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $206.44 and a 12 month high of $331.95.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.