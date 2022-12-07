AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,422 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Quest Diagnostics worth $107,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Insider Activity

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $9,172,100. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DGX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,224. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.