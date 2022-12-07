AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 839,673 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,711,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 839,673 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $80,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 398.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.8 %

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.86. 133,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.