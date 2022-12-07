AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,208 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Ulta Beauty worth $98,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $9.81 on Wednesday, reaching $475.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,087. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $477.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.60.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

