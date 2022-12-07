Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 6953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Specifically, insider Andy Missan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,598.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Archer Aviation news, insider Andy Missan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,598.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,685,901 shares of company stock worth $4,706,845 over the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

