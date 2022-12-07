Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arco Platform

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter worth about $349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arco Platform by 750.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Arco Platform Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Arco Platform has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $739.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Arco Platform

Several research firms have commented on ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

See Also

