ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Shares Down 3.4%

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.88 and last traded at $45.11. 131,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 233,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

