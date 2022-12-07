Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,562,000 after buying an additional 193,574 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at $655,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 15.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 873.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.3 %

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,799. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.28.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

