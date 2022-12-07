Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $31.67. Approximately 5,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 803,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.
ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.37.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
