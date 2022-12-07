Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $31.67. Approximately 5,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 803,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.