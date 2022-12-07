ASD Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.75 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $45.92 million and $1.75 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07358983 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,877,183.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

