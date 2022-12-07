Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Raised to GBX 6,000

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 5,650 ($68.89) to GBX 6,000 ($73.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.77) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($67.06) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($58.83) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,195.83 ($63.36).

Ashtead Group Price Performance

LON:AHT traded down GBX 143 ($1.74) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,925 ($60.05). 259,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,637.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,272.02. The company has a market cap of £21.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,972.29. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,269 ($39.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,572 ($80.14).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

