Assure (CVE:IOM) Shares Down 7.7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. Approximately 4,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.
Assure Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$69.22 million and a PE ratio of -16.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 9.98.
About Assure
Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.
