Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.24 and last traded at C$5.24. 2,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

Atalaya Mining Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$732.97 million and a PE ratio of 10.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.46.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

