Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General Buys 136,033 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 136,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $1,782,032.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,801,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,605,728.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 136,033 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $1,694,971.18.

On Friday, December 2nd, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 53,125 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $681,593.75.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 131,770 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $1,640,536.50.

On Monday, November 28th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 350,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $4,154,500.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $1,312,944.22.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $1,218,297.78.

On Monday, November 21st, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $1,151,164.84.

On Friday, November 18th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 78,353 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $737,301.73.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 400,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,888,000.00.

HireRight Price Performance

NYSE:HRT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,160. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.