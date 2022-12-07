Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 11,033 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,276 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,074 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.
NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance
NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.788 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.28%.
About NextEra Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.