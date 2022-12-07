Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,719 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 265.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. 6,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,069. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34.

