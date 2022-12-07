Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 9,491 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.95. 21,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,454. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.

