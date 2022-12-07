Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 22,631 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 22,631 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in NIKE by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,424 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,030,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $407,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $108.12. 44,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,784,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.95. The firm has a market cap of $169.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $173.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.