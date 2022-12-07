Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.19

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

Shares of ORA stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.76. Aura Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.49 and a twelve month high of C$13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$586.86 million and a PE ratio of 16.98.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

