Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.19

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.
Aura Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of ORA stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.76. Aura Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.49 and a twelve month high of C$13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$586.86 million and a PE ratio of 16.98.
Aura Minerals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.