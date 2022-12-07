Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDMO. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

CDMO traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. 28,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,532. The company has a market cap of $782.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,152.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $409,965 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

