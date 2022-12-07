Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $13.27. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 16,737 shares.

Specifically, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $594,152.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $594,152.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock worth $409,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $796.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,667,000 after purchasing an additional 275,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.