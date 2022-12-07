Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Shares Down 3.2%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.92. 15,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 35,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.79.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.