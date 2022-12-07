AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.29.
Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AVROBIO by 25.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in AVROBIO by 37.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.
