Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) COO Joshua Isner Sells 1,556 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $290,038.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,204,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total transaction of $48,939.00.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AXON traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.27 and a 200 day moving average of $128.84. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 102.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $6,142,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 65.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 244,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,282,000 after buying an additional 96,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

