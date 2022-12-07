Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Down to $14.24

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $13.77. Banco Macro shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 641 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMA. StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Banco Macro Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $890.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0787 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 980.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

