Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $94.16. 451,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

