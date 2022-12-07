Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 544.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 544.83 ($6.64).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.21) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.18) to GBX 462 ($5.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 490 ($5.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.60) to GBX 440 ($5.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th.

In related news, insider Mike Scott purchased 4,500 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £18,675 ($22,771.61). In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 1,200 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($6,072.43). Also, insider Mike Scott purchased 4,500 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £18,675 ($22,771.61). Insiders have purchased 22,436 shares of company stock valued at $9,276,476 in the last quarter.

Shares of LON BDEV traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 406.20 ($4.95). 3,842,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,667. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.04. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 313 ($3.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 765.14 ($9.33). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 377.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 433.61.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

