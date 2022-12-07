Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 51,685 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,145,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,736,000 after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $77.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

