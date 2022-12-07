Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.43

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and traded as high as $11.26. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 25,378 shares changing hands.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

