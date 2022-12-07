Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Trading 21.3% Higher

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 21.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 150,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 39,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.10 to C$0.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Baylin Technologies Stock Up 11.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42. The firm has a market cap of C$38.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

