BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Trading Down 0.8%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €45.55 ($47.95) and last traded at €45.85 ($48.26). Approximately 20,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.20 ($48.63).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.46.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment plans, manages, and constructs wind farms and solar park. It is also involved in the power production activities. Its Energy segment supplies heating oil, fuels, and lubricants, as well as wood pellets and heating solutions.

