Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Stock Price Up 23.1%

Shares of Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating) rose 23.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 335,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 146,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Belmont Resources Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Belmont Resources

(Get Rating)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Nevada States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Come By Chance copper-gold porphyry project located in the Greenwood mining camp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belmont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.