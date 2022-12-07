Berkley W R Corp Acquires 50,000 Shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM)

Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLIM. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $690,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $955,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 54.4% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 231,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,949,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLIM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,528. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Profile

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the business combination with companies in the climate sector.

