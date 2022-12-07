Berkley W R Corp Invests $1.24 Million in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Genesis Unicorn Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,306,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,231,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the second quarter worth $6,213,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital stock remained flat at $10.11 during trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,076. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

About Genesis Unicorn Capital

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.

