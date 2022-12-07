Berkley W R Corp Sells 310,197 Shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)

Berkley W R Corp trimmed its stake in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,197 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Kingswood Acquisition were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 11.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,350,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,385 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingswood Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:KWAC remained flat at $10.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Kingswood Acquisition Profile

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business in the wealth management, financial advisory, and investment management sectors in the United States and internationally.

