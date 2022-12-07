Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) EVP Sells $620,000.00 in Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 799,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

