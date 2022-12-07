Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) EVP Sells $620,000.00 in Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 799,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

