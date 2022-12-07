Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.77 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion and approximately $5.77 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,099,060,622 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

