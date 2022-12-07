Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Sold by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,988 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Biomea Fusion worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 540.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 282,855 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $5,033,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 183.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biomea Fusion

In related news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $39,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 5.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biomea Fusion stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,439. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMEA shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

