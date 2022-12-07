Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Trading Up 284.5%

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 284.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 19,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 739% from the average daily volume of 2,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.65.

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Robots, which include a suite of robotic rehabilitation products; InMotion ARM, an evidence-based intelligent interactive rehabilitation technology that senses patient movements and limitations; InMotion ARM/HAND, which provides support for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion Connect platform that consists of a hardware device connected to the InMotion Robot, as well as a subscription to InMotion Connect Pulse.

