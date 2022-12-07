Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Hits Market Cap of $2.09 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $108.77 or 0.00646484 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $158.35 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,825.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00241760 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00053085 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000689 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,250,050 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
