Bitcoiva (BCA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $158.12 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $9.85 or 0.00058554 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $158.12 million and $59,881.01 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.10878472 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $63,898.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

